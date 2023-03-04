Rangers' contract stance 'doesn't have to make sense to everyone' as one player told to watch discipline

Rangers manager Michael Beale has insisted that “it doesn’t have to make sense to anyone” as to how the club approaches the business of players out of contract.

Rangers manager Michael Beale gestures to his players during the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are among those coming to the end of their current deals this summer with Beale maintaining that the fact a new offer has not been tabled to them from Rangers is irrelevant. “It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone other than ourselves,” said Beale in the wake of the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox. “I’ve been delighted with Alfredo and Ryan. Nobody has given me a problem regardless of their status or where they are contract wise.

“They’ll have options in the summer. I just want to see where the squad is and where it’s going. I’m trying to give stability with some of the old things. We’ve had a lot of injuries, stabilised it, lost one in 16 and one in 18 for the team. But you’re going to see a change in in the way we play and the formation the team play. We just need to get to that moment. In terms of those guys I want them to focus on football. I’ve had personal chats but there’s nothing in front of anyone because we want to see how things move.”

Beale, meanwhile, has warned midfielder Ryan Jack that he needs to be careful with his discipline. “Ryan just has to be careful around those yellow cards because he always makes my heart skip,” he said.