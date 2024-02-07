Rangers confirm midfielder exit as second Michael Beale summer signing departs on loan

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has joined Cruzeiro on loan.(Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has joined Brazilian side Cruzeiro on a 12-month loan after falling out of the first-team picture under Philippe Clement.

The 24-year-old, who was the final Michael Beale signing prior to his sacking in October, departs just six months after signing a four-year contract at Ibrox following his £1m arrival from Los Angeles FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ecuador international made 20 appearances for Rangers this season but managed only six starts and has not featured since being substituted at half-time in the 3-2 Europa League win over Real Betis on December 14.

Cruzeiro, who finished 14th in the Brazilian top flight last season and start their 2024 campaign in April, have an option to buy Cifuentes at the end of the loan deal.