Rangers confirm imminent departures as Giovanni van Bronckhorst trims squad numbers

The Croatian spent last season on loan at Hajduk Split in his homeland while he recovered from a pre-season cruciate ligament injury that ended his 2020-21 season before it had even started.

Despite recuperating fully and being called back for this summer’s pre-season schedule the defender will move on, with Rangers actively seeking potential destinations for the 25-year-old.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss van Bronckhorst could not guarantee the defender game-time and outlined his plans for several fringe players in meetings last week.

He explained: “Niko was out on loan last season and I think it’s good for me to work with all the players we have under contract, so Niko was back this season.

“He is a great person and I have spoken with him about his future.

“We agreed it would be right for Niko to get another club and play elsewhere, so his future next season will not be at Rangers.

Nikola Katic and Glenn Middleton have been granted permission to leave Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“He has to find a club where he can play – we will help him with that and hopefully he finds a new challenge elsewhere,” the manager explained.

Another Ibrox departure will be Glenn Middleton who is close to a permanent move to Dundee United. A move to Tannadice will be finalised following the Scotland under-21 cap’s medical.