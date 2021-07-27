Rangers confirm Ibrox attendance for Livingston Premiership opener; Celtic fans face Hearts lock-out

Ibrox will be just under half full for the new season kick-off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Attendance at Ibrox has steadily increased since the first pre-season friendly with spectators – against Arsenal – saw 2000 lucky fans admitted.

Since then the crowd has grown gradually for visits of Brighton and Real Madrid at the weekend and more will be allowed for the competitive kick-off on Saturday with an allocation just under half of the stadium capacity. Unsuccessful applicants will be given an online-stream pass.

Motherwell have also been granted a similar proportion of Fir Park to use for Hibs’ visit on Sunday with 6,500 – including 2000 away fans – allowed in the 13,600-capacity stadium.

However Hearts have a significantly lower allowance. Despite Tynecastle holding 20,100, the Jambos’ first match back in the top-flight, against Celtic, will be watched by just 4535 supporters – selected by ballot from the club’s 10,000+ season ticket holders – on Saturday evening. No away fans will be permitted.