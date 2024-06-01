Rangers confirm five senior exits from Ibrox as wages freed up for imminent arrivals
Rangers have confirmed that Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, John McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe have all left the Ibrox.
The quintet were all out of contract at the end of the season and with manager Philippe Clement undergoing a serious summer rebuild of his squad, the Belgian has decided not to renew their deals. He is expected to make a sizeable saving on wages and will be able to reinvest as he eyes new players. So far, Brazilian left-back Jefte has joined the club on a permanent deal from Fluminense, while they are closing in on the signing of free agent goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who has left Motherwell. The club is also hoping to sign loanee Oscar Cortes from Lens on a permanent deal. Defender Leon Balogun is reported to have signed a one-year contract extension and his absence from the release list published by the club on Saturday morning was telling.
A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departures of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts. With a combined 23 seasons at the club, all five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years.
“They were all part of the squad that guided Rangers to the UEFA Europa League final in Seville, with Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe lifting the league title with the club in 2020/21. All five leave as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners with Rangers in recent years. Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ Training Centre thank the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”
Barisic, a 31-year-old Croatian internationalist, joined Rangers in 2018 from Osijek. The left-back made 236 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals and providing 54 assists. Jack arrived from Aberdeen a year earlier and played 210 times, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists. Currently on international duty with Scotland, the 32-year-old’s past few seasons at Ibrox were blighted by injury.
Lundstram, a 30-year-old midfielder who signed from Sheffield United in 2021, made 153 appearances in three years for Rangers and scored 11 times, providing nine assists, while experienced goalkeeper McLaughlin, 36, came in from Sunderland in 2020 and played 46 times for Rangers. Jamaican striker Roofe, 31, was signed from Anderlecht in 2020 and scored 33 goals in 122 games.
