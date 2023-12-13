Rangers confirm coaching structure - ex-player retained, internal promotion, Brighton recruit

Philippe Clement’s backroom staff for remainder of season has been set

Rangers manager Philippe Clement with coaches Alex Rae (centre), Brian Gilmour and Stephan Van Der Heyden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers have confirmed the make-up of Philippe Clement's coaching team for the remainder of the season.

Stephan van der Heyden, who arrived with the Belgian in October, will continue as assistant manager with Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart also included among the first-team backroom staff.

Former Rangers midfielder Rae was recruited following the sacking of previous manager Michale Beale to assist caretaker boss Steven Davis before Clement’s arrival. He remained part of the set up under the new head coach and has now been retained until the summer.

“I’m delighted to be back at Rangers for the rest of the season," Rae said. “Everyone knows how much this club means to me and I am determined to help the gaffer and Stephan bring silverware back to Rangers.

“We are still in four competitions and we have a lot to look forward to this season.”

While Rae returned following a spell with Reading, long-standing Ibrox coach Gilmour has stepped up from his role in the academy to take on first-team duties which include supporting players progressing from the academy.

Gilmour said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the manager’s coaching staff since he took over in October.

“I believe working alongside him, Stephan, Alex and Colin can only help me develop as a coach. Now we are determined to bring success to the club.”