Rangers confirm appointment of Zurab Amirian - start date, background, role at Ibrox

The new head of academy football will start his role at Ibrox in January

Rangers have added Zurab Amirian to their coaching staff as the back-room overhaul of the club continues under Philippe Clement.

The 31-year-old Belgian has been brought in from OH Leuven in his homeland to become Rangers’ new head of academy football. Amirian will take up his post on January 1 next year, subjected to work permit approval, and will work under academy director Zeb Jacobs.

A statement on Rangers’ website read: “Zurab joins from OH Leuven where he was Head of Technical Development, working across all academy age groups and recently being promoted to interim assistant first-team coach at the Belgian Pro League club.

“Amirian’s achievements at OH Leuven include the creation of an innovative individual Talent Development Plan which was implemented throughout the academy. Zurab also functions as a Talent Development Expert at Double Pass, the renowned organisation which assesses, advises and educates national associations, leagues, clubs and individuals on optimising their talent development.

“Indeed, Amirian has provided insights to a wealth of European clubs on modern trends in football, while he is renowned for his effective framing of training sessions which translates theory into practice on the pitch.”

Jacobs commented: “We are delighted to welcome Zurab to Rangers. His appointment as head of academy football is the result of a long-term recruitment process as we set out to identify an individual who fits within the Academy’s culture and vision to create the most exciting learning environment in sport.

“Zurab will bring constant innovation and energy to the role, while he will also offer a wealth of knowledge and appreciation around player development after gaining vast experience as Head of Technical Development at OH Leuven. In addition, Zurab’s extensive global work with Double Pass, and knowledge of age specificity having worked across all age groups in Belgium, will help nurture and maximise the potential of our talented Academy players.