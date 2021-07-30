Rangers complete signing of Manchester United midfielder Charlie McCann

Charlie McCann of Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

However the youngster, who comes highly rated, will not be part of the manager Steven Gerrard’s first-team plans initially.

McCann, who has reportedly signed a three-year deal for a transfer fee of £700,000, will be drafted into the Lowland League B team first, with a view to promotion to the first team at a later stage.

McCann said: I’m delighted to get the move over the line, I was obviously really excited when I heard the news and I knew that it was a no brainer. I can’t wait to get started now and I’m looking forward to it.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I need the next step and this is the best option for me to make that and hopefully push myself to get nearer the first team. The staff here and the people that I spoke to me made it clear their intentions and everything that they said interested me so much.”

On playing for the B team, McCann added: “I’m really looking forward to it, I know that the lads have started well this season and what I’ve been told about the league is that it is very competitive. It’s going to be a good way to start by going straight into a men’s league.”

Gerrard said on Friday morning, ahead of the deal being completed: "It will be a B-team signing but as a management team if it happens we will follow him really closely and analyse where he’s at and once he’s ready for an opportunity it will certainly present itself.”