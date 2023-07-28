Rangers complete Danilo signing - length of contract, fee, striking shirt number

Danilo has signed a five-year deal with Rangers after agreeing a transfer from Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old has penned a five-year deal with the Ibrox club after Rangers paid an undisclosed fee, reported in Dutch media to be in excess of £5million with add-ons, to the Rotterdam-based outfit following a succession of failed bids. The former Ajax forward has been included in the Rangers squad for Saturday’s final pre-season match against Hoffenheim in Germany and will wear the No 99 shirt in the upcoming campaign.

Danilo becomes the eighth signing of an incredibly busy summer transfer window at Ibrox. Rangers manager Michael Beale promised an overhaul of his squad and Danilo joins new arrivals Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima in a freshened-up forward line. Goalkeeper Jack Butland, defenders Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun plus midfielder Kieran Dowell have all joined, while Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes is nearing a move from LAFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m super happy,” Danilo said after his Rangers transfer was formally announced. “I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters. I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

Beale said: “Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer. He has won the Dutch title in both of the last two seasons and his goal per minute ratio is very good. He is an exciting player who likes to create and score goals, he is one that I believe is a good fit for our squad and he will give us another big option in the attacking areas of the pitch.