Rangers coach Michael Beale responds to criticism with win statistics and 'support the team' suggestion

Goals from Kemar Roofer and Alfredo Morelos sent the Ibrox side back to the top of the SPFL Premiership table after Kevin Nisbet had given the Edinburgh challengers an early lead.

And while Rangers have not been performing to the standards set last season, coach Beale was quick to point out the success-rate of the champions to a nay-sayer online who questioned recent displays and the work being done.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding on Twitter to a now deleted slight on the team, Beale wrote: “22 home league wins out of the last 23 & 1 league defeat in 47 games. How about you support the players?”

Rangers head into the international break at the top of the league after losing their place at the summit for 24 hours to Hearts, who won on Saturday. The top two meet when domestic duties resume on October 16.