Rangers closing in on new signing which will avoid being left 'vulnerable' - but one man is on way out

Rangers are being strongly linked with a move for Huddersfield Town's Dutch-born Curacao international midfielder Juninho Bacuna. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gerrard is hopeful the new addition might even be confirmed within the next 24 hours amid fresh links with Huddersfield Town’s Dutch-born Curacao international midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

Rangers have been without Ryan Jack since February as the Scotland international midfielder continues his recovery from a long-standing calf issue. Despite surgery in the summer, there is still no clear timeline for Jack’s return to action.

While Gerrard has already recruited one midfielder during the current transfer window in the shape of John Lundstram, he does not want to be left as under-resourced in the centre of his line-up as he feels he was in the latter stages of last season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard felt his side did not have sufficient options in central midfield in the latter stages of last season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We’ve got a couple of players capable of dropping down (from more advanced positions) and playing as hybrids, if you like, but it is an area where come the end of last season we felt we were a little bit short at times,” said Gerrard.

“We did ask Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo to go above and beyond and they did that.

“But I don’t want to be as vulnerable as I was towards the back end of last season. I want to have options, I do like two top players in each position.

“If we can get this signing we are looking at over the line in the coming days, then I’ll be really satisfied with the engine room.

“We’ve identified targets that we’re looking at to try and bring in. There’s a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to make them happen.

“It’s very difficult to put a number on that. I don’t think there will be many incomings, that’s for sure.

“But while the window’s still open, you never know what’s going to land on your table in terms of people bidding for your players. So I don’t want to make a liar out of myself.

“We are trying to make an addition in the midfield area, I can certainly tell you that. But what I won’t do is comment on any other clubs’ players, I don’t think that’s professional from my point of view.

“The progress is really strong, I’m hoping to have some news in the coming days. I’m hoping for more positive news in the coming hours, maybe some time tomorrow. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Gerrard has also confirmed that defender Nikola Katic is likely to be loaned out before the transfer window closes at the end of the month as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury.

“We’re having discussions with Niko now to find the best solution for him in the coming months,” said Gerrard.

“He needs to play football and I can’t guarantee him those games at the moment. So we’re trying to find the right solution for the boy in the short term.

“We are happy with Niko. So now it’s about how can we get him a certain amount of games to get him right up to speed and in the best place he can be in.”

