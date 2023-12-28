Rangers close in on Fabio Silva loan deal from Wolves amid Lawrence Shankland Hearts speculation
Fabio Silva is poised to become Philippe Clement’s first signing as Rangers manager, with the Wolves striker set to sign on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old Portuguese forward is a peripheral figure at Molineux under Gary O’Neil, making just ten appearances this season, and has been given the green light to move north. Clement is keen to add to his forward line, with main striker Danilo ruled out for several months with a knee injury and Kemar Roofe unable to stay fully fit for a prolonged period of time. Cyriel Dessers is currently the only senior out-and-out striker available to Rangers and Clement has often expressed his frustration at Rangers’ injury situation since taking over at Ibrox in October. Clement is reported to have held promising talks with Silva about his role in the team as Rangers try to hunt down Celtic in the Premiership title race.
Silva joined Wolves in the summer of 2020 from Porto in his homeland for a reported fee of £35million. However, he has struggled for goals during his time in the Black Country and has spent the majority of last season on loan, firstly at Anderlecht and then PSV Eindhoven. O’Neil’s arrival in the summer reignited his chances of breaking into the Wolves team but is behind Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan in the pecking order.
Rangers have also been linked with in-form Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, whose stock continues to rise after netting the winner in Wednesday night’s Edinburgh derby triumph over Hibs.