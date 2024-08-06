Broadcaster secures rights for Hampden showdown

The second leg of Rangers’ crucial Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv is to be shown on free-to-air television.

A deal has been struck that will see BBC Scotland broadcast the third qualifying round fixture from Hampden Park – Rangers’ temporary home for the start of the season due to ongoing delays in stadium works at Ibrox. The game will be screened live on the BBC Scotland channel and on BBC iPlayer.

The match takes place on Tuesday, August 13 with a 7.45pm kick-off – seven days after the first leg which is being shown live on Premier Sports and is being staged in Lublin, Poland due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Rangers' Champions League third qualifying round second leg tie against Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden will be shown live on BBC Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The winners of the tie will progress to the play-off round against either Salzburg or Twente where a place in the new revamped Champions League will be a stake.

The agreement is the latest television rights deal for European qualifiers secured by the national broadcaster so far this summer.

BBC Scotland screened live coverage from Rugby Park of the Europa League first leg, second round qualifying tie between Kilmarnock and Cercle Brugge, as well as St Mirren’s match against Valur in the home leg of the Conference League qualifying second round.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland, said: “The European qualifying matches during the summer proved to be big draws for our audiences last year and we’re delighted that we’ve again been able to secure live rights for several games already this season.