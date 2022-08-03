Rangers' Champions League opponents still have '0% chance' as Union Saint-Gilloise boss makes bizarre Ibrox admission

While Rangers management, fans and pundits were deflated by the performance of the Europa League runners-up in Belgium, Geraerts insists the tie is very much in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s control, despite a confident display from his team in the first leg, which could have brought more goals.

Downplaying his side’s result in Leuven, he remained calm, warning of the opposite atmosphere at Ibrox and made the surprising assertion: “Nothing is decided after this first leg. The verdict will come next Tuesday. We are in a good position, yes, but going to defend this advantage at Ibrox, in front of an audience that can be magnificent, will be a big task.

"I imagine Rangers are disappointed with this match and will be back for next Tuesday. Our chances? They remain at 0% with Rangers favoured in front of their home crowd."

The coach admitted he would have to keep a lid on the excitement from the first leg which saw the Belgians step towards a play-off against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven through a goal from Teddy Teuma in the first half, and Dante Vanezir’s second-half penalty.

Quoted by L’Derniere Heure, Geraerts added: “We had the game we wanted: I asked the guys to have respect for Rangers, but also to try to win, as always. We wanted to play football when we had the ball and we did. I don't forget that 80% of this team played in D2 two years ago. But we have shown that keeping a good organisation remains one of our great strengths and we were able, as a bonus, to come up with good combinations when we had the ball.

"What will be the most difficult task? Keeping everyone calm, relaxed and in good shape. We can have fun with friends and family on Tuesday evening, but from Wednesday, in training, it's focus on the Saturday game."

The Jupiler League runners-up head to KV Mechelen for an evening kick-off this weekend, while Rangers host Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the cinch Premiership.