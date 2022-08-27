News you can trust since 1817
Rangers Champions League fixture dates revealed - details of Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli ties

The fixture dates and kick-off times for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages have been set, with Rangers starting off with a trip to Ajax.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 7:56 am
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 8:01 am
Rangers are in Group A of the Champions League.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were put into Group A of Europe’s premier competition alongside Ajax of the Netherlands, last season’s runners-up Liverpool of England and Italy’s Napoli.

UEFA have spent the past 36 hours fine-tuning the fixture list and Rangers supporters can now start planning their midweeks up until November.

Rangers start off their campaign away to Ajax on Wednesday, September 7 with a 5.45pm kick-off, before welcoming Napoli to Ibrox on Tuesday, September 13 (8pm).

They then head across the English border to face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, October 4 (8pm). Rangers will then host Liverpool on Wednesday, October 12 (8pm).

The final two matches are against Napoli at the San Paolo on Wednesday, October 26 (8pm) before concluding the group stage with a home match against Ajax on Tuesday, November 1 at 8pm.

All matches will be broadcast live by BT Sport, who hold the rights for the tournament in the UK.

The top two teams in the group progress to the knock-out stages of the tournament, while the third-placed team drops into the last 32 of the Europa League.

