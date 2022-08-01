Rangers Champions League fitness update as Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms missing duo will fly to Union Saint-Gilloise clash

The squad will train at OH Leuven’s ground this evening after travelling this afternoon and will include the pair – who missed Saturday’s win over Livingston – within the pool.

Matondo picked up a minor injury towards the end of Rangers' pre-season schedule after lighting up Ibrox with his friendly performances against West ham and Tottenham Hotspur. It kept him out fo the SPFL opener, but the Welsh winger is back in training.

Yilmaz also took part in Sunday’s session and will be back in the air two days after flying in to Scotland from Istanbul on Saturday following the completion of paperwork to formalise his transfer from Besiktas. The left-back completed a full pre-season with the Turkish club and is said to be in good condition, according to van bronckhorst.

The manager revealed injury doubts remained within his squad but both Matondo and Yilmaz would be within the travelling party heading to Belgium to face the Jupiler League runners-up. Alfredo Morelos was also included in the UCL squad despite missing all action since March through a thigh injury.

“Matondo trained with the team, as did Ridvan, yesterday. Both can travel with us this afternoon."

van Bronkhorst added: “I watched Union Saint-Gilloise last year, an amazing year pushing for the title.

“I have a lot of respect for the team and you can see a clear style of play. It may be an unfamiliar name around Europe but they deserve to be in Europe with their style of play."