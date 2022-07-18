Rangers Champions League draw: How to watch, time, possible opponents

The Ibrox club’s second place finish in the Scottish Premiership saw them ensure passage to the League Path of the qualifying rounds for Europe’s elite tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw:

When is the draw?

It takes place this afternoon (Monday, July 18) at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw is scheduled to start at 11am UK time. However, as many will know, UEFA draws are often drawn out affairs.

Who are Rangers possible opponents?

The good news for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side is that they are one of four seeds. They will face one of four possible opponents: Monaco from France, Sturm Graz of Austria, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise or the winners of Midtjylland (DEN) / AEK Larnaca (CYP).

How to watch

The Champions League third qualifying round draw takes place today. Picture: SNS

The draw can be watched live on UEFA's website HERE.

Will Rangers be home first or second?

The two teams will be placed in a bowl and the one which is drawn out the hat first will be seeded.

When will the games take place?

The first-leg will take place a few days after Rangers get their season underway at Livingston, on either August 2 or 3. The return leg is scheduled for August 9 or 10.

What happens if Rangers win?