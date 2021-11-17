Rangers chairman Douglas Park's Motor Group announced as SWPL sponsors

Scottish Women's Football CEO Aileen Campbell at Park’s Motor Group as the company is revealed as the sponsor of the Scottish Women’s Premier League. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Park’s Motor Group – owned by Rangers chairman Douglas Park – have been confirmed as the sponsor of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, following on from the Scottish Building Society.

Scottish Women’s Football’s Chief Executive, Aileen Campbell, described the deal as “a positive development for the girls’ and women’s game”.

She added: “This deal is a further sign that the game in Scotland is deserving of recognition and investment. This will be the fifth continuous season that the SWPL has had a title sponsor. I want to thank all those involved in our game for helping make that possible and for continuing to help us grow and develop the sport we all love.”’

Rangers chairman Douglas Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Park’s Marketing Director, Graeme Park, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the women’s game at this exciting time. Park’s has a rich history within the men’s game, with our coaches used by many teams across the years as well as providing sponsorship and support to many clubs. We’re excited to be extending our involvement in Scottish football and helping to further grow the national game.”

SWF Chair, Vivienne MacLaren, added: “This is an historic moment for SWF, the SWPL, and the entire game. To have a brand such as Park’s Motor Group show their support to girls’ and women’s football in Scotland is a sign of the work done and the progress we plan to make.”

The SWPL deal also means both top leagues in Scotland are both sponsored by car companies – the SPFL announced an £8m five-year deal with cinch in June.