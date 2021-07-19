Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs discover potential European opponents ahead of draw

The Champions League draw is made later today.

Premiership title-winners Rangers enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round and are a seed in the “champions path”. Steven Gerrard’s men will take on either Malmo (SWE)/HJK Helsinki (FIN), Alashkert (ARM)/Sheriff Tiraspol (MOL) or Ferencvaros (HUN)/Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU), with those second-round ties being played this week and next.

Celtic, who take on FC Midtylland of Denmark on Tuesday night in the second round, are in the “league path” and benefit from being seeded in the third-round draw. If Ange Postecoglou’s men defeat the Danes, they will play either Belgian outfit Genk, PSV Eindhoven (NED)/Galatasaray (TUR), Spartak Moscow (RUS) or Rapid Vienna (AUT)/Sparta Prague (CZE).

The Champions League draws begin at 11am GMT.

Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone are due to play in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. While Callum Davidson’s men are seeded in the competition’s “main path”, they are set to face a tricky match against either Rapid Vienna/Sparta Prague or PSV Eindhoven/Galatasaray, with the losers of those Champions League qualifiers dropping into the Europa League.

The Saints will discover their fate at 12pm GMT.

Aberdeen and Hibs begin their Europa Conference League campaigns on Thursday in the second qualifying round against BK Hacken and FC Santa Coloma respectively and they will know their potential third-round opponents by this afternoon as well.

The Dons are unseeded for this round and will play either Greek cracks PAOK, Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)/Dynamo Brest (BLR), Austria Vienna (AUT)/Breidablik (ISL) or Molde (NOR)/Servette (SUI)

The Hibees are also unseeded and will be pitted against either Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, Gzira United (MLT)/Rijeka (CRO), Gent (BEL)/Valerenga (NOR) or Drita (KOS)/Feyenoord (NED).

The draw is made at 1pm GMT.