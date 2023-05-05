Rangers - Celtic gap 'nowhere near as large' as Ibrox legend makes 56 'can't happen' and signings admission

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has claimed the gap to Celtic is “nowhere near as large as it’s been claimed” but has admitted that the number of signings required by Michael Beale is now in double figures.

Ange Postecoglou’s men could seal the Premiership title this season, which will take them to within two of their rivals, while it is a trophyless season at Ibrox having been beaten by their city peers in both the League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final and managed just one draw in the three league meetings so far.

After the latest defeat Beale revealed that the club is set for the biggest rebuild it has witnessed in years with the team 13 points behind Celtic having finished 14 points behind last season. Ferguson admitted a change of mind in terms of how many players are needed. Having previously said five he now believes it will be double that number, noting Celtic reaching 56 titles before Rangers “can’t be allowed to happen”.

"My opinion has changed since then, I’m afraid,” he wrote in his Daily Record column. “It’s another hand in the air and it’s more like 10 new faces required in what’s going to be the biggest rebuild at the club for a very long time. Celtic are the team on top, they have set the bar, it’s been total domination this season and Rangers need to chase them down.

"There is a gap but it’s nowhere near as large as it’s been claimed and as for Celtic beating my old club to the 56 titles landmark? That can’t be allowed to happen. No Rangers team should require extra motivation to win a league but that incentive alone makes it imperative the league flag is returned to Ibrox next season. Michael Beale has already spoken about the size of the rebuild and admitted it’ll be the largest for years so that tells you what’s being planned and I’m genuinely excited by it.”

It is a period of change at Ibrox with a number of key figures on the board and behind the scenes leaving or set to leave. Ferguson likes what he is seeing in the hope it will “add a freshness, a new energy and ideas to drive” the club forward.