All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Rangers-Celtic away allocation row: Ibrox snub 'would not alter expectation of tickets at Parkhead'

Rangers are expected to ask for an away allocation for their next visit to Parkhead despite Celtic turning down the offer of 700 tickets for the first derby of the season at Ibrox on September 3.
By Ross McLeish
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:56 BST
A general view of the Celtic fans during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox in early January.A general view of the Celtic fans during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox in early January.
A general view of the Celtic fans during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox in early January.

It is understood that Celtic were offered the briefs in the usual corner between the Broomloan and Govan Stands for the cinch Premiership encounter as Rangers try to instigate a return to away supports at Old Firm matches. However, the current league champions have reportedly turned down the allocation on the grounds of safety.

It has now emerged that despite the snub, Rangers would expect some of their fans to be permitted entry into the first derby at Celtic Park, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 30. They could get the SPFL involved if the issue cannot be resolved between the two clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both sets of supporters have claimed to have been struck by missiles in recent away games, while increasing season ticket numbers have put a strain on allowing larger away fanbases at such fixtures.

Related topics:IbroxSPFLOld Firm