Rangers-Celtic away allocation row: Ibrox snub 'would not alter expectation of tickets at Parkhead'

Rangers are expected to ask for an away allocation for their next visit to Parkhead despite Celtic turning down the offer of 700 tickets for the first derby of the season at Ibrox on September 3.

A general view of the Celtic fans during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox in early January.

It is understood that Celtic were offered the briefs in the usual corner between the Broomloan and Govan Stands for the cinch Premiership encounter as Rangers try to instigate a return to away supports at Old Firm matches. However, the current league champions have reportedly turned down the allocation on the grounds of safety.

It has now emerged that despite the snub, Rangers would expect some of their fans to be permitted entry into the first derby at Celtic Park, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 30. They could get the SPFL involved if the issue cannot be resolved between the two clubs.

