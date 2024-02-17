Rangers cancel Celtic fans’ allocation for SWPL showdown - what both clubs had to say

Issues over ticket allocations for Old Firm matches is not restricted to the men’s game, it seems, with Rangers on Saturday cancelling Celtic's away allocation for this weekend's SWPL fixture.

Rangers and Celtic’s women’s teams meet at Ibrox on Sunday in a top-of-the-table match that is being broadcast live on BBC Alba. Rangers are four points clear of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the SWPL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged Rangers have cancelled all tickets for Celtic supporters, with the Ibrox club saying they had received information of high-risk fans planning to attend which would have required a significant police presence. "Intelligence received by Rangers and Celtic suggested groups of 'risk' supporters in a significant number had purchased tickets from the Celtic allocation," Rangers said.

Rangers and Celtic are due to meet in the SWPL on Sunday.

"Rangers called an urgent operational meeting between both clubs and Police Scotland, with Police Scotland indicating they would need to deploy a sizeable resource at short notice.

"A unique selling point of the women's game is the unsegregated, family-friendly atmosphere. Rangers' security team decided it would be unsafe to allow these 'risk' supporters into the stadium, and with Celtic unwilling to cancel just their tickets, the decision to cancel all tickets was taken."