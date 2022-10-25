Rangers call crisis meeting with Premiership clubs over SPFL cinch row as Hampden date set
Scottish Premiership clubs are set to hold crisis talks at Hampden next month over Rangers' long-standing sponsorship dispute with the SPFL.
According to a report, the Ibrox club requested the meeting in order to outline their concerns over the events that led up to online car dealership cinch becoming the league body's title sponsors in June last year.
The Daily Mail claim that the 12 top flight clubs will attend the summit on November 28 amid a warning from Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson that lawyers fees relating to the dispute could rise to near seven figures.
The cinch row erupted last year after Rangers claimed a conflict of interest over their own sponsorship arrangement with rival car firm Park's Motor Group – owned by club chairman Douglas Park. The matter was referred to arbitration last year which resulted in a revised deal between the SPFL and cinch that did not require Rangers to carry the brand logo.
However, the matter has still to be fully resolved with Rangers and fellow litigants Park’s of Hamilton seeking to secure an apology from the league and the award of their own legal costs, which would see the SPFL foot the bill for the full amount.
