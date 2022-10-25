Rangers call crisis meeting with Premiership clubs over SPFL cinch row as Hampden date set

According to a report, the Ibrox club requested the meeting in order to outline their concerns over the events that led up to online car dealership cinch becoming the league body's title sponsors in June last year.

The Daily Mail claim that the 12 top flight clubs will attend the summit on November 28 amid a warning from Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson that lawyers fees relating to the dispute could rise to near seven figures.

The cinch row erupted last year after Rangers claimed a conflict of interest over their own sponsorship arrangement with rival car firm Park's Motor Group – owned by club chairman Douglas Park. The matter was referred to arbitration last year which resulted in a revised deal between the SPFL and cinch that did not require Rangers to carry the brand logo.

Rangers are set to host a crisis meeting of Scottish Premiership clubs relating to their ongoing row with the SPFL over title sponsors cinch. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

