Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals why £3.5m signing hasn't been playing

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed why his £3.5million summer signing Filip Helander has not been playing regularly.

Since joining last month the Swedish international has yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

However, it has been a positive for Gerrard because the form of Nikola Katic has been keeping him out.

The Croatian has started five of the club's seven games this season, forming a fine partnership with Connor Goldson.

And the Rangers manager has admitted his admiration for the 22-year-old.

He said: "Niko Katic was a player who came at a very young age. He lost his confidence at a stage last season but overall his first season was very positive.

"We love and admire Niko, we want to help grow & develop. He’s taken his form into new season and probably the reason I haven’t been able to introduce Filip Helander."