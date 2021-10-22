Rangers boss Steven Gerrard responds to Newcastle United speculation after Brondby win

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reaffirmed his commitment to the club. Picture: SNS

The Rangers boss has been linked with a move to St James’ Park after the club were taken over by a Saudi-backed group and decided to part ways with previous boss Steve Bruce.

Though reports on Thursday stated Paulo Fonseca was in discussions about being the next manager, they also claimed Gerrard remained in the running as one of the names on the club’s shortlist.

The 41-year-old was keen to stress he was content with life at Ibrox after watching his side earn their first three points in the Europa League.

When quizzed about Newcastle on BT Sport, he responded: "Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don't ask me silly questions then!"

Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at Ibrox thanks to a pair of first-half goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe.

