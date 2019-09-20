Rangers boss Steven Gerrard pays tribute to world's best and 'addictive' Ibrox, Borna Barisic and has Sunday kick-off complaint

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants more nights like Thursday's evening's 1-0 win over Feyenoord.

Ibrox, paying tribute to the passing of former ace Fernando Ricksen, was boisterous, passionate and emotional throughout the 90 minutes, helping the side get over the line.

It wasn't lost on Gerrard.

He said: "Around the world, there are a handful of stadiums that can create that sort of atmosphere on a European night. They are addictive and we want more of it. The emotion in the ground and the performance was fitting on a difficult night."

There was also praise for star performer Borna Barisic.

The left-back has had a difficult time at Ibrox since joining last summer from Osijek. It has, at times, been a case of expecting him to depart.

"Borna was outstanding last night," he noted, "he is the Croatian left-back and he is used to these high-pressure games. He is very highly respected by the staff and in the dressing room."

Moving on to Sunday, Rangers face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in front of the BT Sport cameras with a 12.15pm kick-off, something Gerrard would like to see changed in future.

He said: "Thursday to Sunday you don't get much time most of the players will be on recovery, but that is the same for a lot of teams and why we have gone for volume in terms of the squad as I need to be able to freshen up the squad.

"For both Scottish teams in Europe it would help not to have the early kick-offs on a Sunday after the Thursday night matches."

