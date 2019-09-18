Rangers boss Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Fernando Ricksen and aims to defeat Feyenoord for him

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to former Ibrox favourite Fernando Ricksen who died, aged 43.

Fernando Ricksen has died, aged 43. Picture: SNS

The Dutchman had been fighting with a form of motor neurone disease (MND) since being diagnosed back in October 2013.

Tributes and memories have poured in from Scottish football and beyond.

Ricksen joined Rangers for £3.75million in 2000, going on to win seven trophies before joining Zenit St Petersburg in 2006.

He was inducted into the club's hall of fame in 2014.

Gerrard, speaking ahead of the club's Europa League clash with Feyenoord, spoke of Ricksen's passing, with the aim of defeating the Rotterdam in his memory.

He said: "Very sad news for everyone, more importantly for his young family. On behalf of the club, I would like to pay tribute to Fernando. A fantastic player who played with his heart on his sleeve.

"I was lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, you could see the fight he was putting up. The tributes will pour in not just for the footballer but for the man.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotion in the stadium and Fernando deserves that. We need the support to get right behind the team to try and get that win for Fernando.

"I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we want to do everything we can to get a win and dedicate it to Fernando."

