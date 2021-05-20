Rangers boss Steven Gerrard inducted into English Premier League hall of fame

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates his side scoring against Aberdeen in the recent 4-0 win. Picture: SNS

Established this year, Gerrard was voted in by the fans after being one of 23 nominees to earn a place at this year’s induction.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the inaugural inductees and they’ve since been joined by Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp and the Liverpool legend.

Though Gerrard never managed to get his hands on the Premier League title, he netted 120 goals and provided 92 assists in his 504 top-flight appearances. He also helped the Reds win the Champions League, Uefa Cup and Uefa Super Cup and six domestic honours.

He played the entirety of his playing career in England with Liverpool before a brief move to LA Galaxy to finish his career.

This past season he led Rangers to their first title win in a decade as his side completed an undefeated league campaign.

