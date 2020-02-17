Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'culpable for signing prima donnas who can't handle pressure'

Steven Gerrard needs to take full responsibility for Rangers' recent struggles, according to former Celtic star Kris Commons.

READ MORE - Rangers star 'nearly lost an eye', Celtic sweat over injured defensive pair, Gerrard and Robertson criticise officials, Livingston star 'almost on Morelos' level' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Ibrox side have dropped ten points behind Celtic in the title race, albeit with a game in hand, after a poor start to 2020.

Steven Gerrard questioned the mentality of his Rangers players after Kilmarnock loss. Picture: SNS

Following their latest setback, a 2-1 away defeat to Kilmarnock last midweek, Gerrard said he took responsibility for the loss before questioning the mentality of his players.

Commons believes this is a common trait of Gerrard's as he continues to "throw them under the bus".

The Sky Sports pundit reckons it's about time Gerrard blamed himself for signing a bunch of "prima donnas who can't handle the heat".

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "He took responsibility for the defeat at Kilmarnock last week, but only to a degree.

"By questioning the mentality and bottle of his players, he did still effectively throw them under a bus.

"Gerrard is, ultimately, the man who signed them. If he has assembled a group of prima donnas who can't handle the heat, then he's as culpable as anyone else in all of this.

"There's a lack of ideas in this Rangers team. They have become stale and one-dimensional. So, in that sense, a return to the European arena may offer them a chance to rediscover their spark."