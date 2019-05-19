Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirms offer has been made for on-loan winger

Rangers have made an offer to Liverpool to sign Ryan Kent again for next season, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.

The skillful winger has excelled at Ibrox since making the move from Anfield last summer, winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year in the process.

It has been reported that it would take as much as a £12 million offer to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, but Gerrard is hopeful he can convince his former club to allow the player to return for a second spell.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Gerrard told BT Sport. “We’ve spoken to Liverpool, we’re in touch with Ryan’s representatives and we’ve made an offer.

“But there’s nothing to say on it or to confirm it. For our supporters, what I can do is guarantee that I’m doing everything I can to get him in for another season.”

Gerrard also appeared to confirm rumours that Greg Stewart has agreed a three-year deal with Rangers following his departure from Birmingham City, simply telling reporters to “watch this space” when asked.

Stewart has spent the 2018/19 season first on loan at Kilmarnock and then with Aberdeen, and will join Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie in signing for the Light Blues ahead of next season.

One player Gerrard doesn’t want to see exit the club is striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian took his tally to 30 goals for the season in the defeat at Rugby Park and, unless a significant offer comes in for the player, his manager expects him to still be in Scottish football next term.

He added: “He is on a four year contract. We have had one bid for Alfredo since I have been Rangers manager and it was for 3million euros. So would you expect to see him [next season] if you were me?”

