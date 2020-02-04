Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for tougher sanctions on racism

Steven Gerrard believes clubs need to accept a greater share of responsibility in the battle to eradicate racism from Scottish football.

The Rangers manager has expressed his dismay after the issue raised its head again with Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos’ claims of racist abuse, both on and off the pitch during his time in Scotland, in an interview with Sky Sports News.

The translation of the Colombian international’s comments has since been called into question, with Celtic issuing a statement demanding an investigation into how it was presented.

Contrary to the subtitles accompanying the interview, Morelos did not make specific accusations of racism against Celtic fans during the Old Firm game at Parkhead on 29 December. The 23-year-old is understood to have said he felt there had been ‘a lot of racist gestures’ towards him since joining Rangers.

Gerrard has also condemned the online racist abuse directed towards Aberdeen defender Shay Logan following the Pittodrie club’s 0-0 draw against Rangers on Saturday.

While stopping short of calling for Uefa-style strict liability sanctions to be imposed in Scotland, something SPFL clubs have consistently resisted, Gerrard feels stronger action is needed all round to properly address the problem.

“More needs to be done,” said Gerrard. “Clubs need to have more people in the stands and the police need more officers in the stands to stop it. It’s not good enough as it is and it’s not fair on the people getting abused.

“Clubs have to be proactive and work with Uefa. I don’t think all of a sudden you can punish every club for every bad shout that comes from the terraces, otherwise every club would be getting punished every two minutes.

“But the clubs need to be proactive and do whatever they can to stop letting these people come in or, if they are found guilty, punish them for life. If it’s to do with racism, I’d be that strong about it.

“It’s not just with Alfredo, I’ve heard some of the other players in my dressing room complain of it (racist abuse) from the terraces, which is disappointing.

“We also saw the Shay Logan stuff at the weekend. It’s still here in Scotland. It’s embarrassing but it doesn’t surprise me, as it’s happening all around Europe.

“It’s happening in the English Premier League, where there have been incidents at certain clubs this season, and I also experienced it in Europe when I was coaching Liverpool’s youth team. We need to continue to stick together and keep doing the right things to try and eradicate it from all levels of football.

“The punishment for offenders isn’t strong enough across the board. If the punishment isn’t enough financially, isn’t getting banned for life or going to jail for that type of behaviour, then people will continue to do it because they get away with it too lightly.”