Rangers boss speaks on Connor Goldson situation - 'I don’t do the bank balances and the numbers'

Connor Goldson (right) celebrates with Leon Balogun (left) after Rangers' opening goal in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

English central defender Goldson is in the final year of the four year contract he signed when he joined Rangers from Brighton as one of Gerrard’s first signings in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old, who will be free to speak to interested clubs in January, earlier this week revealed he was unaware of any progress in negotiations between his agent and Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson over a new deal.

Gerrard feels he has done all he can in terms of making it clear to both Goldson and the club that he is keen to see a positive resolution to their talks.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard congratulates Connor Goldson at the end of the Europa League match against Brondby at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I can’t really go any further in terms of letting you know how much I want it to happen and how much I want him to stay,” said Gerrard.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not Connor so I don’t know what he wants. I’m not the club and I don’t do the bank balances and the numbers.

“So, for me, I can only tell both parties how much I want this to happen and then it’s down to other people to try and find a solution.

“I’m not concerned, I’m not confident. I’m not really over-thinking about it. Connor’s a big boy, he’s a man.

“Ross Wilson’s office is next to mine. Connor knows what I think of him from a personal point of view and how much I want him to stay here.

“At the same time, we have to concentrate on the football. So it’s important Connor keeps playing the way he is.

“I thought he was magnificent again (against Brondby) last night. He was my Player of the Year last year and, for me, he’s got more consistent as his time’s gone on at Rangers.

“He’s a really valuable player for me and us and the club. So hopefully we can find a solution in terms of getting him tied up.”

Asked whether he felt agreeing a deal was being delayed because of the positions being taken by the club or the player, Gerrard replied: “I don’t know, maybe it’s a bit of both.

“You know yourself when you’re trying to find a negotiation. When your missus wants a few quid and you only want to give her a certain amount, there’s a negotiation that happens, that’s how it works. It’s probably both parties.”

Speaking to BT Sport before Rangers revived their Europa League group stage campaign with their 2-0 win over Brondby on Thursday, Goldson hinted that his decision will not be solely based on financial reasons as he and his wife Kayleigh await the birth of their second child.

“It (Rangers) is a place I want to stay but it needs to be right for me and my family,” said Goldson.

"We've got another baby coming, another little boy. It needs to be right for everyone, not just me. Hopefully, it can all get sorted sooner rather than later."

