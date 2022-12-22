Rangers boss reveals number of changes for Ross County clash and when key trio will likely return

Michael Beale has revealed he will make five changes to the Rangers team to face Ross County on Friday night.

The Ibrox side travel to Dingwall after back-to-back 3-2 wins over Hibs and Aberdeen in the new manager's first games in charge since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst. In both matches, the team had to come from behind to win, including two goals in stoppage time on Tuesday against Aberdeen.

A key turning point during the win at Pittodrie was a quadruple change which included the introduction of match winner Scott Arfield and Beale is set to ring the changes from the start against the Staggies which could see Ben Davies coming in to partner Connor Goldson.

"We have 10/11 players unavailable which will help us to add competition for places once they return,” he said. “I am trying to create that competition for places that I think will help. There are no excuses, we have more than enough and we should go and perform with our 11 tomorrow.

"There will be five changes tomorrow. I think Goldson will be able to feature again, Ben is now available to play.”

Of those unavailable, it includes Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe. All are expected to be back for the Motherwell game on December 28.

"There has been a lot of hard work in training and emotion for Barisic with the national team,” Beale said. “He will be back here on Boxing Day and available to play if selected.

"Colak won't be ready tomorrow with his calf problem, he will hopefully be back for 28th along with Roofe.”

