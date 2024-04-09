Rangers boss Philippe Clement lays down ten-minute challenge to journalists - 'not a competitive one I hope'
Rangers manager Philippe Clement says he is happy VAR is in place in Scottish football and believes officials have “an impossible job” to get every decision right. Challenging journalists to try being a referee for ten minutes to see how hard it is, the Belgian is of the opinion that the technology is reducing the “grey zone” with decisions
“I think it’s teamwork to be a referee now,” Clement said in his pre-match press conference before facing Dundee on Wednesday, subject to an 11am pitch inspection. He then added: “Have you guys every refereed a game? I’m not joking. Maybe one moment journalists can do ten minutes of a game – not a competitive one I hope.
“I understand better because I’m in that position every day and it goes so fast and you need to be at the right angle to see everything. We are lucky we can see after the game with all the cameras and views and replays. They have an impossible job to make every decision right. That’s impossible to see everything on the pitch in a split second. They might have a lucky day. So VAR is there to help that way. It’s more and more teamwork.”
Clement was asked about VAR in the Scottish game and he added: “I think you guys are happy that there is a grey zone in football. And there is. It's not white and black all the time. I think with VAR, a lot of the grey has already disappeared. It's a small part where decisions need to be made and it's not all black and white.
“That's also why football is so popular and why everybody can discuss so much about it after games, fans, managers, journalists for sure, and fill a lot of papers with it. So yeah, there are sometimes difficult decisions made and it's about centimetres and small things. Sometimes it's more of a grey zone. But I am happy that VAR is there so there are less really big faults made.”
