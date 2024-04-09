Rangers boss Philippe Clement lays down ten-minute challenge to journalists - 'not a competitive one I hope'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says he is happy VAR is in place in Scottish football and believes officials have “an impossible job” to get every decision right. Challenging journalists to try being a referee for ten minutes to see how hard it is, the Belgian is of the opinion that the technology is reducing the “grey zone” with decisions

“I think it’s teamwork to be a referee now,” Clement said in his pre-match press conference before facing Dundee on Wednesday, subject to an 11am pitch inspection. He then added: “Have you guys every refereed a game? I’m not joking. Maybe one moment journalists can do ten minutes of a game – not a competitive one I hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I understand better because I’m in that position every day and it goes so fast and you need to be at the right angle to see everything. We are lucky we can see after the game with all the cameras and views and replays. They have an impossible job to make every decision right. That’s impossible to see everything on the pitch in a split second. They might have a lucky day. So VAR is there to help that way. It’s more and more teamwork.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement understands the challenges referees face.

Clement was asked about VAR in the Scottish game and he added: “I think you guys are happy that there is a grey zone in football. And there is. It's not white and black all the time. I think with VAR, a lot of the grey has already disappeared. It's a small part where decisions need to be made and it's not all black and white.