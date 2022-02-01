Rangers boss opts against making 'strange' Allan McGregor decision for Celtic clash

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will keep his place despite his clangers against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Rangers manager confirmed that McGregor, who turned 40 on Monday, is his No 1 goalkeeper and will be in his usual place against Celtic as the Ibrox side look to bounce back from dropping two points in the weekend's draw in Dingwall.

It was announced the following day that Jon McLaughlin, McGregor’s understudy, had committed his future to the club by signing a new contract until 2024. But he will be on the bench at Parkhead as Van Bronckhorst retains faith with McGregor.

The manager stressed that it would be “strange” if it were otherwise after all the occasions when McGregor's teammates have had reason to thank the veteran for making match-winning interventions.

The goalkeeper was unusually error prone on Saturday. Jordan White tapped in Ross County’s first goal after McGregor fumbled a cross and Matthew Wright was on hand to drive home an equaliser when the 'keeper failed to claim the ball at the edge of his six-yard box.

“I don’t have a decision to make,” said Van Bronckhorst. “For me, Allan is the number one goalkeeper. You know with goalkeepers that if they make a mistake most of the time it is crucial.

“I think Allan is still a great goalkeeper, he has saved us many times this season. It would be strange for me to get him out of the team after a game on Saturday.

“You don’t want to make mistakes on purpose, it will overcome you.

"But Allan turned 40 yesterday (Monday) so he has all the experience to overcome this situation as well. There was no discussion to think about taking Allan out of the team.”