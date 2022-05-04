Rangers boss' 'one final session' message over Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey RB Leipzig availability

Rangers will play a waiting game over the fitness of Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe for Thursday's crucial Europa League semi-final second-leg tie with RB Leipzig.

The German comes into the match with a narrow 1-0 lead from the first-leg.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was hopeful of having Ramsey and Roofe available. However, the Dutchman played his cards close to his chest at the pre-match press conference.

It appears the last training could prove key to either or both of them being involved.

Rangers are already missing talismanic forward Alfredo Morelos.

"We still have one final training session," Van Bronckhorst said. “At the moment I can’t say if Roofe or Ramsey will make the squad tomorrow.”

Rangers know that a win by two goals will see the team progress to the fifth European final in the club’s history and the first since the 2007/08 UEFA Cup final against Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Rangers will hope Kemar Roofe is fit to face RB Leipzig. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
