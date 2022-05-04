Rangers boss' 'one final session' message over Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey RB Leipzig availability

The German comes into the match with a narrow 1-0 lead from the first-leg.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was hopeful of having Ramsey and Roofe available. However, the Dutchman played his cards close to his chest at the pre-match press conference.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears the last training could prove key to either or both of them being involved.

Rangers are already missing talismanic forward Alfredo Morelos.

"We still have one final training session," Van Bronckhorst said. “At the moment I can’t say if Roofe or Ramsey will make the squad tomorrow.”

Rangers know that a win by two goals will see the team progress to the fifth European final in the club’s history and the first since the 2007/08 UEFA Cup final against Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg.