Rangers boss Michael Beale on the factors involved in the big Alfredo Morelos contract decision

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that a decision on whether Alfredo Morelos has a future at Ibrox will be made at the end of the season.

The Colombian striker is currently free to talk to other clubs ahead of his contract expiring this summer but rumours of a pre-contract agreement having been signed with Sevilla have been quashed. Morelos is not alone in facing an uncertain Rangers future with Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Alan McGregor all on expiring deals. Beale insinuated last week that Kent and Jack are two players he is keen to retain but appeared less committed when discussing the future of Morelos.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park, Beale insisted that he has not closed the door on Morelos remaining at Rangers beyond the summer but a number of factors will be taken into consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big thing is where do we see the club going moving forward and who do we want to build around over the next three or four years," he said. "I need to think when I'm making these offers, do I feel like I want to build with someone for the next three to four years. It's a moment where there's a lot of players out of contract therefore there's a lot of salaries coming back in if we weren't to renew with some of those players, which gives the club a lot of options this summer.

Rangers manager Michael Beale ((right) will sit down with Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I've identified a few players to the club that we are away working on now and doing our scouting. There's almost two jobs going on. There's the team now and trying to improve that and then behind the scenes there's working towards what Rangers is going to look like for July 1 next year when we return for pre-season. These are big decision to make.

"Alfredo has been a huge part of this football club over the last few years and contributed really well on the pitch. He's our record goalscorer in Europe. There's only nice things for me to say about him and our relationship but at the end of the season there'll be a chance for us to have a conversation about whether we continue or not and that's very open at this moment in time.

"I've just got a decision in terms of where I want to take the team in the future and Alfredo's got a decision on where he sees his long-term future as well. It's going to be a summer where he's not the only one we're discussing that with. There's other players in contract I've had conversations with as well.