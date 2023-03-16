All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
9 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Rangers boss Michael Beale on the factors involved in the big Alfredo Morelos contract decision

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that a decision on whether Alfredo Morelos has a future at Ibrox will be made at the end of the season.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT
 Comment

The Colombian striker is currently free to talk to other clubs ahead of his contract expiring this summer but rumours of a pre-contract agreement having been signed with Sevilla have been quashed. Morelos is not alone in facing an uncertain Rangers future with Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Alan McGregor all on expiring deals. Beale insinuated last week that Kent and Jack are two players he is keen to retain but appeared less committed when discussing the future of Morelos.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park, Beale insisted that he has not closed the door on Morelos remaining at Rangers beyond the summer but a number of factors will be taken into consideration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The big thing is where do we see the club going moving forward and who do we want to build around over the next three or four years," he said. "I need to think when I'm making these offers, do I feel like I want to build with someone for the next three to four years. It's a moment where there's a lot of players out of contract therefore there's a lot of salaries coming back in if we weren't to renew with some of those players, which gives the club a lot of options this summer.

Rangers manager Michael Beale ((right) will sit down with Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Rangers manager Michael Beale ((right) will sit down with Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Rangers manager Michael Beale ((right) will sit down with Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I've identified a few players to the club that we are away working on now and doing our scouting. There's almost two jobs going on. There's the team now and trying to improve that and then behind the scenes there's working towards what Rangers is going to look like for July 1 next year when we return for pre-season. These are big decision to make.

"Alfredo has been a huge part of this football club over the last few years and contributed really well on the pitch. He's our record goalscorer in Europe. There's only nice things for me to say about him and our relationship but at the end of the season there'll be a chance for us to have a conversation about whether we continue or not and that's very open at this moment in time.

"I've just got a decision in terms of where I want to take the team in the future and Alfredo's got a decision on where he sees his long-term future as well. It's going to be a summer where he's not the only one we're discussing that with. There's other players in contract I've had conversations with as well.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about Alfredo. Every day he comes in her works hard, he's a good teammate he's supporting the team. He reiterated to me that's how he wants it to stay between now and the end of the season, and I assured him there's nothing that can happen between now and our last game that would change my energy towards him either.”

IbroxRyan JackRyan KentKent
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.