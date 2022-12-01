Rangers boss Michael Beale makes key addition with recruit from Liverpool

New Rangers boss Michael Beale has made a further addition to his backroom staff.

Jack Ade has joined the Ibrox club from Liverpool and will take on the role of head of performance. He has extensive experience within English football having worked for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barnet, Watford and most recently at Anfield where he was head of elite fitness development and under-21 fitness coach.

Ade is a highly qualified individual. He is an accredited sports scientist with the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences (BASES), an accredited strength and conditioning coach with the United Kingdom strength and conditioning association (UKSCA) and has worked towards the FA Fitness Trainers award. He has used his experience and knowledge to publish research articles in leading sports science journals.

"My role is to manage the academy sports science department to develop the physical qualities of elite youth football players alongside the coaching programme," he told the Liverpool website. "The aim is to develop Champions League standard players that can excel physically, are resilient to injury, and have an elite mindset to ensure a long and successful career.”

The Anfield club also noted that “his high intensity position-specific training drills have been recommended in a recent FIFA Physical Analysis Report (2019)”.

Ade is the fourth member of Beale’s backroom staff, joining assistant coaches, Damian Matthew and Neil Banfield as well first-team development coach, Harry Watling.

Beale was announced as new Rangers boss on Monday, leaving Queens Park Rangers to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst.