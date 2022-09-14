Rangers boss makes huge Alfredo Morelos call as five changes confirmed for Napoli clash

The Colombian has not started a match since being sent off against Hibs at Easter Road on August 20 and subsequently being dropped from the first team squad due to concerns over his motivation and fitness.

However, Morelos has won over van Bronckhorst with the attitude shown since returning to the fold and the Dutchman has placed his faith back in the club’s all-time top European goalscorer for the match against the current Serie A leaders, with Antonio Colak dropping to the bench.

Morelos’ inclusion is one of five changes from the side that lost 4-0 at Ajax a week ago with Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis all promoted to the starting line-up in place of Glen Kamara, Malik Tillman and Scott Wright.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos arrives at Ibrox for the Champions League fixture against Napoli. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor also returns in place of the injured Jon McLaughlin.

Notably, the Rangers line-up includes none of the seven summer signings, five of whom are on the bench.

Rangers team: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Davis, Lundstram, Jack, Arfield, Kent, Morelos.