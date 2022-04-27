Rangers boss gives blunt Connor Goldson contract update as clock runs down on Ibrox future

The English defender is potentially just three and a half weeks away from playing his last game for Rangers before his current contract expires this summer.

Goldson has been an influential figure in the revival of Rangers’ fortunes since he became one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings as manager in 2018 when he made his £3 million move from Brighton.

The 29-year-old has barely missed a match since then, making 216 appearances for Rangers – including 60 in Europe where he will again be a key part of the side which faces RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final in Germany on Thursday night.

When quizzed about Goldson’s situation on Wednesday, van Bronckhorst insisted that the sole concern for everyone in his squad is their attempt to reach next month’s Europa League final in Seville.

“No, there is no new update (on Goldson),” replied van Bronckhorst.

“We are working in the last weeks of the season and we are fully focused on performing on the pitch so there is no news.”

Goldson is one of five members of Rangers’ first team squad who are out of contract at the end of the season – the other four are goalkeeper Allan McGregor, defender Leon Balogun and midfield duo Steven Davis and Scott Arfield. Loan deals for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Manchester United forward Amad Diallo will also expire in June.