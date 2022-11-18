Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has kept his cards close to his chest in terms of possible reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The club fell nine points behind rivals Celtic prior to the break for the World Cup with the pressure on the Dutchman increasing. While the team have been hit by a spate of injuries to key players there has been plenty of criticism of the club’s recruitment, led by sporting director Ross Wilson.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Van Bronckhorst was quick to dismiss claims that the squad at his disposal wasn’t his. His aim, however, is to make it better.

"We did our homework, we had a list of potential new players and then that's when it begins,” he said. “Is this player available? Can we have them? Is it financially possible to get players? Every window that's the dynamic you have, you do everything to get players in. We had seven new players in and some started really well, some need more time. I think every time that's the same with new players because they come from different backgrounds and different countries.

“I speak almost every day with Ross and we need to see how my squad is when the window comes closer. In every window you have to make sure you end the window stronger than you started. You can see what is possible and what we can do. We always want a better squad.”

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes recruitment hasn't “been anywhere near good enough” and with a number of key players out of contract at the end of the season a “sizeable rebuild” is required.

"It needs to step up a notch or two come January and the summer but that also depends on one thing and that is whether there will be funds available,” he wrote in his Daily Record column. “Anyone looking at Rangers just now will see a squad which does need quite a bit of money spent on it.

“There are around ten players about to go out of contract. It all adds up to a sizeable rebuild which is going to be required, that's why these windows are going to be so crucial but it's also about the here and now.”

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under pressure. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)