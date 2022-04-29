Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst questions VAR role in RB Leipzig goal

Spanish wing-back Angelino scored with a stunning 85th minute volley at the RB Arena on Thursday night as the Bundesliga side finally found a way to overcome a gritty defensive display by Rangers in the first leg of the tie.

The ball dropped to Angelino on the edge of the penalty area after Fashion Sakala’s attempt to head clear from a corner and the former Manchester City player drove the ball through a ruck of bodies to beat Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor to his right.

TV pictures showed that two Leipzig players – Andre Silva and Lukas Klostermann – were in offside positions and van Bronckhorst is not convinced that the VAR officials considered whether they were blocking McGregor’s sight of Angelino’s shot.

“After the game, we saw some images where Allan appeared not to have a good view on the ball,” said van Bronckhorst.

“I think Angelino hit the ball almost perfect, but you want your goalkeeper to have a chance.

“I think they checked it with VAR. I’m not sure they watched the positions of those players.

“But it’s a discussion after the game when the goal has counted.”

Andre Silva (fourth from left) was in an offside position when Angelino (second from right) struck the volley which secured RB Leipzig a 1-0 first leg lead in the Europa League semi-final against Rangers. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Van Bronckhorst remains upbeat about Rangers’ prospects of turning the tie around in the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday night and claiming a place in the final against either Eintracht Frankfurt or West Ham United in Seville on May 18.

“Yes, that’s pretty much how I feel,” he said. “Of course, yesterday straight after the game the disappointment of the goal against us at a set-piece is the overall feeling.

“But the more you have time and look back at the game, we are still well in the tie to try and reach a European final – which is amazing when you look back at the history of this club.