Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst addresses Ross Wilson criticism and Alfredo Morelos contract

Star men Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are among seven first-team players on expiring deals who can leave the Ibrox club for free next summer along with Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield. With loan deals for Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman and New York City’s James Sands also up at the end of the season, Van Bronckhorst could face losing as many as nine players from his current first team squad. Quizzed over the progress being made on contract negotiations, Van Bronckhorst insisisted the question should be directed at Wilson.

“Ross is the only dealing with the players and the agents so he is best to ask about those situations,” he said. “The uncertainty will stay if players don't sign a new contract. That is the position you will have as a club if you have so many players out of contract at the end of the season.”

Put to him that Wilson had received criticism from Rangers fans over the current contract situation, and asked whether that criticism was fair, Van Bronckhorst replied: “When things aren't going well or you have difficult moments people will talk and pinpoint problems and areas which can be improved.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (left) with sporting director Ross Wilson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I'm not a technical director, but it's not always the case that things always happen the way you want. You have discussions, contract talks, but also players who might have different ideas of their future so there are a lot of things which are important when you sign new contracts. Connor Goldson was one of the players last year who had was uncertain about his future but in the end he signed a new deal. It’s difficult to point the finger to one person.”

Van Bronckhorst also insisted he remains optimistic that Morelos will sign a new deal but admitted he cannot say for certain.