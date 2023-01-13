Rangers boss explains Alex Lowry's first-team absence and makes Robby McCrorie revelation

The 19-year-old attacker made his first start of the season in the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on December 28 but mysteriously missed the next two matches before firing in a hat-trick for the Rangers B team in a 3-1 win over Civil Service Strollers this week.
Beale explained that it was a minor injury that prevented Lowry from being available for selection but that he is back in contention for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.
“Alex Lowry had a slight issue after the Motherwell game which is why he hasn't featured for the last few weeks before his return with the B-Team this week,” Beale revealed.
The Rangers boss also appeared to pour cold water on the possibility of a January loan move for Lowry, which had been mooted in recent days.
“It's not in the plans for anyone around the first-team to go out at the moment,” he added.
Beale also revealed his intention to give third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie his chance in the Rangers first team before the end of the season.
The 24-year-old is currently behind Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin in the Ibrox pecking order but is regarded as a potential future number one.
Beale added: “Between now and the end of the season I want to give Robby an opportunity to show that he can be the number one.”