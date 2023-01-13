Rangers boss explains Alex Lowry's first-team absence and makes Robby McCrorie revelation

Rangers manager Michael Beale has addressed youngster Alex Lowry’s absence from the first-team squad for the most recent fixtures against Celtic and Dundee United.

The 19-year-old attacker made his first start of the season in the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on December 28 but mysteriously missed the next two matches before firing in a hat-trick for the Rangers B team in a 3-1 win over Civil Service Strollers this week.

Beale explained that it was a minor injury that prevented Lowry from being available for selection but that he is back in contention for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

“Alex Lowry had a slight issue after the Motherwell game which is why he hasn't featured for the last few weeks before his return with the B-Team this week,” Beale revealed.

Rangers' Alex Lowry in action against Motherwell on December 28. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Rangers boss also appeared to pour cold water on the possibility of a January loan move for Lowry, which had been mooted in recent days.

“It's not in the plans for anyone around the first-team to go out at the moment,” he added.

Beale also revealed his intention to give third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie his chance in the Rangers first team before the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is currently behind Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin in the Ibrox pecking order but is regarded as a potential future number one.

