Rangers boss defends Alfredo Morelos for Hearts celebrations and makes fan abuse point

Rangers boss Michael Beale has defended Alfredo Morelos’ celebrations after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Hearts.

The Colombian came in for criticism for doing his trademark celebration of sliding and pointing to the turf in front of the home fans at Tynecastle Park. Neil McCann, a former winger for both clubs, branded the striker an “idiot” during commentary, later admitting, he “maybe shouldn't have”, and noted that it “antagonises” supporters. The former Dundee boss also reckons it could lead to a fan entering the pitch as happened with the ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon

"I don't know why he does it, I know he's the pantomime villain,” he said. "I just don't know what goes through the boy’s head and I don't like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You will remember Celtic here when the fan jumped the dugout and attacked Neil Lennon, all it takes is one fan to think 'I've had enough of that' and he's on the pitch and we've got a horror story."

Beale believes players should be allowed to celebrate, especially with the abuse they receive.

"If we are going to say players can't celebrate goals now we may as well stop the game," he said. “A lot is made of these things in Scotland that doesn't tend to happen down south. You have to celebrate a goal, if he doesn't people would say he is moody and wants away.

“I want our players to celebrate, I want our players to play with passion. He was about twenty yards away from the pitch. We should probably be talking about the abuse that comes the other way for players rather than celebrating.”