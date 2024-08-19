Rangers ban four supporters as St Johnstone employee left 'sore and shaken up' after alleged assault

Arrests made as trouble flared outside Hampden

Rangers have banned four supporters following trouble outside Hampden which left a St Johnstone employee “sore and shaken up”. Police made three arrests following the flashpoints which took place on the stadium concourse ahead of Rangers’ 2-0 win over the Perth side in the Premier Sports Cup.

A 22-year-old man was charged after a 51-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and had a St Johnstone supporters’ drum taken from her outside the stadium in Glasgow, which is currently being used by Rangers while Ibrox undergoes construction work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said two others were arrested as officers dealt with the first incident. A disturbance took place which saw the males, aged 16 and 21, arrested in connection with alleged breach of the peace offences and resisting arrest.

The Police make a barrier in front of the Rangers fans after an incident prior the Premier Sports Cup match against St Johnstone at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A club statement on Monday read: “Rangers can confirm it has issued indefinite bans to four individuals as enquiries continue following the incident outside Hampden Park on Saturday.

“Rangers has reached out to the St Johnstone employee to check on their wellbeing and to apologise on behalf of the club. We abhor and condemn all incidents like this in the strongest terms and continue to support Police Scotland with their ongoing investigation.”

Beverley Mayer, St Johnstone’s supporters’ liaison officer, said on social media on Monday that she had been “humbled” by messages of support.

The Saints employee, who suffered a head injury, said: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness.” She also posted a photograph with the caption “there is more that unites us than divides us”.