Rangers backed to sign £15m ace, as Celtic's linked with Portuguese coach, Gerrard could 'cash in' on Ibrox star, Euro side want Parkhead midfielder - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football transfer news. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s men deserved the win and were only thwarted by poor refereeing which presented the Dutch with a late free-kick netted by Memphis Depay.

It is a good step towards the Euros.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestically, players are moving or being linked here, there and everywhere. Then there is the Celtic manager farrago.

EPL side urged to sign Ajer

Former Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark has urged Newcastle United to make a move for “outstanding” Kristoffer Ajer. The Norwegian played under Clark at Killie and there have been reports he could depart Celtic this summer with a year left on his deal.

Clark said: "I have seen quotes of £6-8million out there – he is definitely a player you can improve. There were a lot of clubs out there who didn’t want to take a risk on Virgil Van Dijk because he played in the Scottish league and didn’t get tested. There are similarities." (NUFC Matters)

‘Cash in’ on Kamara?

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson reckons his former club should consider ‘cashing in’ on Glen Kamara if the midfielder doesn’t sign a new deal. The Scottish champions have been linked with Koln star Salih Ozcan but any move could depend on who leaves. Kamara, who is set to shine for Finland at the Euros, has two years left on his deal and is yet to sign a new deal. Rangers, it has previously been reported, would be looking to fetch more than £10m for ths player. (Go Radio)

Celtic coach hold up

It could take “several weeks" for Ange Postecoglou to be able to manage Celtic, according to Uefa. The coach doesn't have the required pro licence to manage in Europe with Celtic appealing due to his experience. (Scottish Sun)

Livi-Thistle swap

Livingston have signed Partick Thistle defender James Penrice, while Scott Tiffoney has moved the other way. Penrice spent time on loan at Livi previously and Tiffoney, who was offered a new deal with the Premiership side, did likewise at the Jags last season. (Various)

Bayo in-demand… but costly

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is unlikely to make his loan move to Toulouse permanent. The Ivorian has impressed in the French second tier, scoring 12 goals, but his salary will likely be too expensive. Fellow French side Sochaux and Tunisian champions Esperance have also been linked. (Scottish Sun)

AEK eye Ntcham

Greek side AEK Athens are keen on Olivier Ntcham and are willing to pay up to £20,000-a-week to land the Frenchman. The midfielder spent the second half of the season on loan at Marseille in what was an ill-fated spell. Celtic have the option to terminate his deal, which has a year to run, this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager candidate

Jose Mourinho's former trusted right-hand man Rui Faria is the latest candidate to emerge as a successor to Neil Lennon at Celtic. The Portuguese coach is without a club after a spell with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail having moved from being an assistant to become a manager. Faria’s representatives have reportedly held talks with the club. (Daily Record)

McBurnie backed for Gers move