Rangers away record question prompts 'not bothered' response from Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The Dutchman has dropped points in seven of his 16 away matches in the Premiership since taking over from Steven Gerrard 10 months ago – including two heavy defeats at Celtic Park.

Tynecastle was a happy hunting ground for Rangers last season with a 2-0 win early in Van Bronckhorst's tenure in December followed by a 3-1 victory on the final day of the campaign.

Celtic's surprise 2-0 defeat to St Mirren before the international break means Rangers can go top of the table – temporarily at least – if they claim a similar result in the lunchtime kick-off.

Asked if he was keen to improve his overall away form, Van Bronckhorst replied: "I'm not bothered about records. I'm not going to go [to Hearts] tomorrow and look at my away record.

"I just go out and try to win the game and that's all I need to know in my head.

"I will have to go for a 100 per cent record tomorrow for the three points. That's all I care about.

"Records, I don't see them. The positives, the negatives, it doesn't influence the way I approach games."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his Rangers side to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst's last two team selections for the 3-0 defeat to Napoli and the 2-1 win over Dundee United contained only one summer signing across the 22, with Antonio Colak leading the attack against the Tannadice side.

Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies have all had to make do with a place on the bench, but the Rangers boss insisted that it will take time for the new arrivals to adjust to life at Ibrox.

"We had many new signings this year," he said. "Of course you want them to have an impact straight away but the reality shows that some players need more time than others in changing clubs, getting used to a new level and new teammates.

