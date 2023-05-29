Rangers avoid big hitters in Champions League qualifying third round - possible play-off opponents revealed

Rangers will avoid some big names in the third qualifying round of the Champions League – but they could be in store for a tricky tie in the play-off round.

The club’s second spot finish in the cinch Premiership secured a place in the league path of qualification for Europe’s elite competition. It means to reach the group stage, as the team did this season, they will have to negotiate two two-legged ties.

Due to the club’s success in the Europa League in recent seasons, including reaching the final last campaign, they have earned an impressive coefficient which ensures they will be seeded for the third round tie and, providing they win that, the play-off round.

For the third qualifying round, Rangers will avoid Portuguese side Braga, French giants Marseille and PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch side Rangers defeated to reach the group stage back in August. Possible opponents could be Sturm Graz from Austria or Serbia’s TSC with two still to be decided from the second qualifying round.

Victory will put Michael Beale’s men into the play-off round where they will face the winners of the tie involving Marseille or PSV, meaning a repeat of this season’s play-off round could be a possibility.

Rangers will discover their third qualifying round opponents when the draw takes place on July 24. The ties will be played August 8-9 and 15. The draw for the play-off round will have already taken place on August 7 with those matches being played on August 22-23 and 29-30.

Rivals Celtic have qualified for the group stage automatically having won the Premiership title.