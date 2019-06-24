Rangers are nearing 7th summer signing - Joe Aribo set for Monday medical

Have your say

Joe Aribo is close to becoming Rangers' seventh summer signing.

The midfielder is due in Glasgow today (Monday) to undergo his medical before completing his move to Ibrox.

Chartlon boss Lee Bowyer met with the player on Friday to try and convince him to stay at the Valley for at least one more season having helped the club into the Championship.

However, Aribo is understood to have been swayed by Steven Gerrard and the opportunity to work with the Liverpool legend with Celtic having also showed an interest.

It has been reported that he will earn £20,000-a-week at Ibrox.

Aribo will join George Edmundson, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Steven Davis in moving to Rangers this summer.